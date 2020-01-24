In this report, the Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the aluminum chloride hexahydrate market.

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is white or slightly yellow, crystalline powder or colourless crystals. It is also used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry, casting industry and other.

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate major has two types, including 99% content and 95% content. 99% content aluminum chloride hexahydrate is used in pharmaceutical industry. 95% content aluminum chloride hexahydrate is used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry and casting industry etc. During all application fields, water treatment industry is largest consumption field. In 2016, water treatment industry consumed aluminum chloride hexahydrate is about 49922 MT, with a consumption share of 59.00%. Casting industry is the second largest consumption field, with a consumption share of 25.70%.

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and India. Globally, Gongyi Huanan, Yuqing Jingshui, Nantong Chenlong Chemical, Gongyi Longda, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical, Gongyi Yishuiyuan, Xinghua Kangda, Nantong Mengya, Base Metal Group and Canton are major suppliers. Gongyi Huanan is a global leader with production of 10788 MT in 2016.

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gongyi Huanan

Yuqing Jingshui

Nantong Chenlong Chemical

Gongyi Longda

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Gongyi Yishuiyuan

Xinghua Kangda

Nantong Mengya

Base Metal Group

Canton

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Breakdown Data by Type

0.99

0.95

Other

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Intermediates Industry

Casting Industry

Other

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



