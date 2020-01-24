Global Analog Switches Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Persistence Market Research has come up with a report on the ++ market which provides a holistic synopsis of the market size, market valuation, revenue estimate, SWOT analysis, and the geographical spectrum of this industry. The report accurately underlines the key challenges and opportunities for growth during the forecast period. In addition, it sheds light on the current competitive scenario and reviews the business strategies adopted by the Analog Switches Market players.

Global Analog Switches Market: Introduction

The analog switches are electronic components designed to pass analog signals and support analog applications such as video and audio data transmission. The analog switches can isolate or pass both types of analog signals, i.e., voltage or current. Analog switches are also known as bilateral switches. Analog switches support fast data throughout, and offer input capacitance and low on-resistance for reduced signal distortion and insertion loss. Analog switches are available in wide range of voltages to support fast data throughput. Analog switches behave in a similar way to the relays, but do not have moving parts. The analog switches are bi-directional and can conduct the signals in either direction when the switch is on, and isolate the switched terminals when switched off. Analog switches can conduct both analog as well as digital signals.

Analog switches have single to multiple switch elements with multiple signal ranges, in a variety of packages, to suit the customer application needs. The analog switches are used in place of mechanical switches due to its reliability, convenience and small size as compared to those of mechanical switches. The switching portion of the analog switches is made of transistors, such as P channel MOSFET and N channel MOSFET. Basically, all the analog switches generate ground bounce noise and demonstrate propagation delay.

Global Analog Switches Market: Dynamics

The analog switches are available in small and compact sizes as compared to that of mechanical switches, which is expected to be the major factor driving the demand for analog switches during the forecast period. Additionally, analog switches are used in many systems such as data acquisition systems, automatic test equipment, sample and hold systems, communication systems, relay replacement, power routing and battery powered systems, which is expected to propel the growth of the analog switches market. Likewise, increased usage of analog applications such as audio and video data transmission is expected to surge the demand for analog switches during the projected period. Moreover, analog switches have low resistance to offer decreased signal distortion, thus it is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the analog switches market. Fault protection is also a factors expected to drive the growth of the analog switches market. It prevents damage even if the input voltage exceeds the power supply rails.

Global Analog Switches Market: Segmentation

The global analog switches market can be segmented on the basis of voltage rating, application, end user and region.

By voltage rating, the analog switches market is segmented into:

Low voltage switch (Up to 5V)

Medium voltage switch (5V to 15V)

High voltage switch (15V to 20V)

By application, the analog switches market is segmented into:

Audio

Video

LAN

USB

Automatic Test Equipment

By end user, the analog switches market is segmented into:

Consumer electronics

Computer electronics

Data centers

Others

Global Analog Switches Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors operating in the analog switches market are NXP Semiconductors, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices, Inc., Rohm Semiconductors, Intersil Corporation, Amphenol, Methode Electronics, Inc. and Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Global Analog Switches Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the analog switches market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.