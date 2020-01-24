In this report, the Global Chloromethanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chloromethanes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride, which are all major goods of commercial significance.

Chlorinated methanes are used chiefly as precursorsmethyl chloride for silicones and other materials, methylene chloride for its solvent properties, chloroform for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 and carbon tertrachloride for chlorofluorocarbon-11 and -12. As CFCs are being phased out, use of carbon tetrachloride for newer HFCs such as HFC-245fa, HFC-365mfc, and possibly HFO-1234yf/ze is growing.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption was unstable recent years. The whole Asia is the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy

Chloromethanes is a general term to cover methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 21.48% of the chloromethanes market is construction industry, 42.02% is chemical industry, 10.68% is pharmaceutical industry, 16.42% is automotive industry and 9.40% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more chloromethanes. So, chloromethanes has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for chloromethanes chlorine, methanol, methane, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of chloromethanes industry.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Chloromethanes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Chloromethanes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

KEM ONE

INEOS

Dow Chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AGC Chemicals

Occidental Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Ercros

Jinling Group

Juhua Chemical

LUXI Chemical

Dongyue

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Lee & Man Chemical

Dahai-Group

CHC

CCPHC

Chloromethanes Breakdown Data by Type

Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Carbon Tetrachloride

Chloromethanes Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Chloromethanes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Chloromethanes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chloromethanes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chloromethanes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chloromethanes :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



