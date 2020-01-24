Global Conical Cups Market 2019 by Top Key Players – Konie Cups International, Inc, Converpack Inc, Genpak, LLC

Conical cups are gaining popularity due to its convenient, inexpensive and sustainable solution. The conical cups are manufacturers from most excellent quality raw material such as paper, plastic, and metal. Conical cups are widely used for drinking water, but its acceptance is growing in end-use such as food and beverage, healthcare, automobile, institutional and others for various applications. Conical cups are available in multiple sizes and manufactured with less material than conventional cups. Conical cups are also easy to manufacturers and offer inexpensive solutions as compared to traditional cups. Thus, the global conical cups market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Conical Cups Market: Dynamics

Rising health concern among the consumers and the fast-paced lifestyle have influenced the food and beverage consumption patterns of consumers to an extent. The growing acceptance of conical cups in the foodservice industry is likely to fuel the growth of global conical cups market during the forecast period. Conical cups are widely used around water coolers in malls, health clubs and other businesses due to its hygienic, inexpensive and disposable nature.

These factors are likely to escalate the growth of global conical cups market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing usage of conical cups in various end-use industries such as healthcare, automobile, institutional and others are expected to push the growth of global conical cups market during the forecast period. Conical cups manufacturers from the paper are likely to dominate the global conical cups market due to its light-weight, eco-friendly, recyclable and cost-effective nature. Overall, the global conical cups market is projected to expand with notable CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global conical cups market during the forecast period. The growing millennial population and expansion of the foodservice industry are supposed to be a key driver to the growth of the global conical cups market. Also, the increasing number of malls, cinema halls, and institutional center are also catering to the growth of conical cups market during the forecast period. High growth countries in this region such as China and India are expected to dominate the APEJ conical cups market during the forecast period.

Western Europe region is likely to follow the APEJ region regarding market size and expected to register notable CAGR of conical cups market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to be highly attractive in terms of conical cups market share during the forecast period. The North America region is a significant shareholder of global conical cups market and projected to expand with remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to dominate the conical cups market during the forecast period. The region such as Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to create significant demand for conical cups market during the forecast period.