Global Epichlorohydrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Epichlorohydrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Epichlorohydrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Epichlorohydrin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Epichlorohydrin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a clear colorless liquid with an irritating chloroform-like odor. It is a highly reactive organochlorine compound and is used in the production of glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, and elastomers. In contact with water, epichlorohydrin hydrolyzes to 3-MCPD, a carcinogen found in food. Epichlorohydrin is readily biodegradable and is not expected to persist in the environment. Epichlorohydrin has a low potential to bioaccumulate, and is not expected to adsorb to soil or sediment. In water, epichlorohydrin will be rapidly broken down by both biological and non-biological mechanisms. In air, epichlorohydrin will rapidly dissipate and break down. In the case of soil exposure, epichlorohydrin will mostly remain in groundwater rather than soil particulates, and will be rapidly degraded.
Epichlorohydrin application scenario is very broad, and its also an important organic raw materials for epoxy resin, the current market of Epichlorohydrin demand will still increase. As an important intermediate in Chemical industry fields, Epichlorohydrin has attracted more and more attention right now.
Global Epichlorohydrin production capacity increased rapidly in recent years, Global production capacity of Epichlorohydrin is 2700 kilo tons in 2015, capacity up 500 kilo tons/a than 2011.
World of Epichlorohydrin production presents four characteristics: one is less production countries and regions, and regional development imbalance, China, the United States, Germany, Japan and China’s Taiwan region total production capacity of more than 85% of the world’s total production capacity. The second is capacity more concentrated, and the world more than 50% of capacity is concentrated in Dow (Dow) chemistry, Shandong Haili, Solvay (Solvay), Formosa Plastics and other minority several companies. Third is the process is relatively simple, most device adopts propylene high temperature chlorination process, a handful of companies using glycerol method, production capacity of less than 5%. Four is the Asian production capacity increased rapidly in recent years, since 2008 China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest producer of propylene oxide.
Global Epichlorohydrin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Epichlorohydrin.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Epichlorohydrin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Epichlorohydrin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dow Chemical
Solvay
NAMA Chemicals
Hanwha Chemical
Formosa Plastics
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Sumitomo Chemical
Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Samsung Fine Chemicals
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical Industry
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical
Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals
Jiangsu Haixing
Dongying Liancheng
Epichlorohydrin Breakdown Data by Type
>99.9%
99.8%~99.9%
99.5%~99.8%
Epichlorohydrin Breakdown Data by Application
Epoxy resins
Synthetic glycerin
Epichlorohydrin Rubber
Epichlorohydrin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Epichlorohydrin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Epichlorohydrin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Epichlorohydrin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Epichlorohydrin :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
