Global Fintech blockchain Market : Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights

The Fintech blockchain Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in the Fintech blockchain Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies. The Fintech blockchain Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

Surrounded by wide ignorance of Blockchain and Fintech to be same, Blockchain is simply a factor in the Fintech equation. Originally designed for crypto currency applications, particularly bitcoin, Blockchain served to address double-spending problem, sans the need of a central server or trusted authority for financial innovations.

Being an open distributed ledger, along with capabilities to record transactions between two parties, Fintech Blockchain holds the potential to disrupt conventional financial services. With finance accounting for substantial GDP of an economy, growth of Fintech Blockchain market predicted at an astounding nearly 75% CAGR between 2017 and 2023 is not an impossibility.

The global FintTech blockchain market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. The key factor behind this growth is the increasing cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offerings across the globe. Reducing overall cost of ownership, faster transaction, and increasing compatibility with financial industry ecosystem are also driving the demand in the FinTech blockchain market.

The global fintech blockchain market could be categorized on the basis of middleware providers, application and solution providers, and infrastructure and protocols providers. Of these, the application and solution providers is projected to lead the market and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Rapid adoption of blockchain technology as a solution in various financial companies has provided a fillip to this market.

The application of fintech blockchain segment includes payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittances, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC), and others (cyber liability and content storage management).

This report focuses on the global Fintech blockchain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fintech blockchain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

IBM

Microsoft

Ripple

Chain

Earthport

Bitfury

BTL

Oracle

Digital Asset

Circle

Factom

Alphapoint

Coinbase

Abra

Auxesis

Bitpay

Blockcypher

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Symboint

Guardtime

Cambridge Blockchain

Tradle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payments, clearing, and settlement

Exchanges and remittance

Smart contracts

Identity management

Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC)

Cyber liability

Content storage management

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Non-banking financial services

Insurance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fintech blockchain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fintech blockchain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fintech blockchain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

