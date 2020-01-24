Global Flexi Bags For Containers Market 2025 | Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks
The report, titled “Global Flexi-bag Market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the global flexi-bag market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the flexi-bag market from a regional as well as a global perspective.
Flexi-bags (also called flexi-tanks) offer an alternative to ISO tank containers for shipping oils, juices, wines, food-grade liquids and nonhazardous chemicals across the globe.
Global Flexi-bag market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexi-bag.
This report researches the worldwide Flexi-bag market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Flexi-bag breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Braid Logistics
Bulk Liquid Solutions
Environmental Packaging Technologies
SIA Flexitanks
Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics
Qingdao Laf Packaging
Hengxin Plastic
Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics
Trust Flexitanks
Rishi FIBC
Proagri Solutions
Anthente International
Myflexitank
Full-Pak
Andesocean
Hinrich Industries
Bornit Ltd.
Neoflex
Liqua
UWL Flexitanks
Flexpack
M&W Flexitank
Yunjet Plastic Packaging
Sun Flexitanks
One Flexitank
Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions
Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial
Flexi-bag Breakdown Data by Type
Monolayer
Multilayer
Flexi-bag Breakdown Data by Application
Food-Grade Liquids
Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids
Pharmaceutical Liquids
Flexi-bag Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Flexi-bag Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Flexi-bag capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Flexi-bag manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flexi-bag :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
