Global Flexi Bags For Containers Market 2025 | Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks

The report, titled “Global Flexi-bag Market Insights, Forecast to 2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the global flexi-bag market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the flexi-bag market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Flexi-bags (also called flexi-tanks) offer an alternative to ISO tank containers for shipping oils, juices, wines, food-grade liquids and nonhazardous chemicals across the globe.

Global Flexi-bag market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexi-bag.

This report researches the worldwide Flexi-bag market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Flexi-bag breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Braid Logistics

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Environmental Packaging Technologies

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Qingdao Laf Packaging

Hengxin Plastic

Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

Rishi FIBC

Proagri Solutions

Anthente International

Myflexitank

Full-Pak

Andesocean

Hinrich Industries

Bornit Ltd.

Neoflex

Liqua

UWL Flexitanks

Flexpack

M&W Flexitank

Yunjet Plastic Packaging

Sun Flexitanks

One Flexitank

Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions

Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial

Flexi-bag Breakdown Data by Type

Monolayer

Multilayer

Flexi-bag Breakdown Data by Application

Food-Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

Flexi-bag Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Flexi-bag Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Flexi-bag capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Flexi-bag manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flexi-bag :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

