Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook 2019 To 2025

The systematic analysis of the global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) market will assist prospective players figure out the strategies to implement for the sustainable expansion. The report focuses on the recent innovations in products and technologies in order to understand the overall impact of these innovations on the market. The product portfolio and strategies adopted by the leading companies are discussed and analyzed in detail. On the basis of various parameters the contribution of the leading companies have been studied in this report.

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol. It is a common monomer used in the production of epoxy resins. GMA is also a high purity, dual functionality monomer ideally suited for coating and resin applications. The Glycidyl Methacrylate market has been expanding at a significant pace primarily due to the growth in polymer and adhesives industries. Epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A (DGEBA), while GMA is used to provide epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins.

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA).

This report researches the worldwide Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Estron Chemical

JinDun Chemical

Jiangxi Ruixiang

Xiayi Yuhao Additives

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

Nanjing Rongan Chemical

Puyang Huicheng

Yancheng Green Chemicals

Hubei Xiansheng

Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Breakdown Data by Type

Purity 97.0%

Purity 98.5%

Purity 99.0%

Purity 99.7%

Others

Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings

Adhesives

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Plastics Industry

Electronics Industry

Medical Materials

Others

Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

