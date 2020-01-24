Global Human Capital Management Market: Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Global Industry

Human capital management is a set of practices related to human resource management. These practices are concentrated on the needs of organizations to provide specific capabilities and are implemented in three categories: acquisition, management, and optimization. Human capital management is also an all-inclusive set of solutions that helps companies implement complete recruitment-to-retire HR processes that support their long-term business strategy. HCM includes scalable, flexible, and easy-to-integrate solutions that allow customers to control their existing technology investments. It helps clientst o achieve low total cost of ownership. In addition, HCM enables companies to leverage their existing technology investments and choose to expand their human capital management capabilities with the functionality they need and when they need it.

With exploding sizes of organizations, including government, semi-government, and privately held, human resource management is a task to be dealt with. To best address this, systematic technology-based approach is deemed to be effective for human resource management.

The phenomenon includes storing, leveraging, and managing an array of parameters of employees, which includes but is not limited to time and attendance, performance, and leaves. Serving such critical needs for smooth functioning of organizations, human capital management has emerged as a niche interest area for psychology and behavioral experts. This validates the projected growth of human capital management market at a stellar 8.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Workday

Oracle

SAP

Kronos

Automatic Data Processing

Ultimate Software Group

IBM

Sumtotal Systems

APTERP

Paycom Software

Ceridian HCM

Peoplestrategy

Infor

Cornerstone Ondemand

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

