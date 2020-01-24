Global Level Translators Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Persistence Market Research has conducted a detailed analysis of the ++ market that provides valuable business insights including revenue share, market size, market valuation, and regional spectrum of this vertical. The Level Translators Market report is an all-inclusive study of the current market trends, potential drivers & challenges, application landscape, competition situation, and industry-popular growth strategies, which will empower stakeholders to obtain a clear understanding of this domain

Global Level Translators Market: Introduction

Level translators provide an interface between different components that operate at different voltage levels. Level translators are an ideal solution for bidirectional level translation with mixed voltage systems. Level translators are usually of 1- to 16-bit configurations and they interface between system I/Os and multi voltage chipsets, ranging from 5.5 V down to 1.2 V. Through this process, the level translators maintain the speed and integrity of bidirectional level translation with mixed voltage systems. These level translators maintain an interface between integrated circuit devices manufactured for various purposes. Nowadays, circuits are designed in smaller geometrical shapes and made with low power supply of distinct voltage levels, which helps in numerous high performance applications that require low power. Thus, level translators are used to implement new designs and meet the technological standards, input and output voltage levels which must be equal between the devices.

Level translators are available in different types, such as dual supply level translators and auto direction sensing level translators. These level translators can be used for applications, such as push pull buffered, open drain applications and hybrid applications. Thus, level translators are used in different industries, such as consumer electronics, computer and networking and for portable applications. Level translators help in interfacing lower operating processors with high operating legacy peripherals.

Global Level Translators Market: Dynamics

Level translators are widely used in consumer electronics and thus, the increasing demand of tablets, digital cameras, smart phones and personal computers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the level translators market. The demand for auto direction sensing is growing in the automotive industry and thus, the demand for level translators is also likely to increase, which will contribute to the growth of the level translators market during the forecast period. Level translators are also used in the healthcare industry in complex medical equipment which are extremely helpful in case of critically ill patients. Thus, the enhanced application of level translators in the healthcare industry will, in turn, increase the demand for level translators in the market globally. Growing demand for technologically advanced products that offer high performance and high functionality and require low space will provide many growth opportunities for the translators market during the forecast period. However, maintaining voltage for different components or devices is required for the proper functioning of level translators. This is expected to be a major factor restraining the growth of the level translators market.

Global Level Translators Market: Segmentation

The global level translators market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Level Translators market, by type

Dual Supply Level Translators

Open Drain Devices

Level Translators market, by application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Global Level Translators Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the level translators market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc. and Advanced Linear Devices Inc.