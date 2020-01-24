In this report, the Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid is an anionic surfactant with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl). The properties of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic differ in physical and chemical properties according to the alkyl chain length, resulting in formulations for various applications.

LABSA industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world LABSA industry. The main market players are Ho Tung, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, Stepan, New India Detergents, ISU Chemical and Nanjing Gige. The production of LABSA increased to 3211.81 MT in 2016 from 2756.30 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.90%. Global LABSA capacity utilization rate remained at around 73% in 2016.

LABSA has mainly two types, which include LABSA 96% and LABSA 90%. With washing function of LABSA, the downstream application industries will need more LABSA products. So, LABSA has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance LABSA through improving technology.

The major raw materials for LABSA are LAB, sulfuric acid and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of LABSA, and then impact the price of LABSA. The production cost of LABSA is also an important factor which could impact the price of LABSA. The LABSA manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid market size will increase to 4420 Million US$ by 2025, from 3360 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

Stepan

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents

ISU Chemical

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao

Tufail

Hansa Group

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

Lion

Ho Tung

Nanjing Gige

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling Agent

Others

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



