Global Luxury Furniture Market Analysis(2013-2018) and Future Prediction(2018-2023) Report

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Furniture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

The Global Luxury Furniture Market report provides an in-depth view of the top players in the Global Luxury Furniture Market . Some of the major companies covered in the report include:

Duresta Upholstery

Henredon Furniture Industries

Nella Vetrina

Turri S.r.l.

Laura Ashley

Muebles Pico

Scavolini

Valderamobili

Global Luxury Furniture Market Segmented By type,

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Leather

Others

Global Luxury Furniture Market Segmented By application,

Domestic Use:

Kitchen

Living and bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor

Lighting

Commercial Use:

Office

Hotel

Others

Global Luxury Furniture Market By Region:

➤North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

➤Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

➤Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

➤South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

➤Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

