Global Marine SOx Scrubber System Market : Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Ship operations in North American and Caribbean emission control areas (ECAs) and North Sea Baltic need to comply with stringent new MARPOL regulations laid down to control marine emissions. Marine fuels, mainly fossil fuel based are significantly related to creating SOx, which is damaging to marine environments. This necessitates SOx scrubber system, specifically designed for marine environments, to eliminate sulphur oxides from exhaustion of ship engines. With conservation of marine environments high priority among large environment conservation goals, the demand for marine SOx scrubber system is likely to be robust. Serving this, the marine SOx scrubber system market is likely to rise at a robust 20.4% CAGR between 2013 and 2028.

The burning of fossil fuel in diesel engine creates toxic sulfur oxides (Sox) which disturb the ecosystem, harm the marine environment, and cause hazards to marine and human life. SOx emission can cause premature mortality, heart disease, asthma, and respiratory problems in human beings. In the marine, ships emit large amount of SOx into the environment.

According to the laws of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), ships are required to reduce the emission of SOx in the water areas in the world, these areas are known as emission control areas (ECA) or SOx emission control areas (SECA).

The mandated guidelines of the international organizations are estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the scrubber manufacturing companies and scrubber installations in the new ships or retrofit installations. By installing an exhaust cleaning system such as Sox scrubber, the operator or owner of the ship is able to work on inexpensive or heavy fuel so as to meet the standards specified by the IMO.

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment. Marine SOx Scrubber System can reduce sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers.

. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marine SOx Scrubber System.

This report presents the worldwide Marine SOx Scrubber System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

