Global Market for Cabinet Lock Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2028

Global Cabinet Lock Market: Introduction

The cabinet locks are versatile and can be mounted or installed either at front or side regardless of whether it is used for door or drawers. Cabinet lock can be used as electrical access control or can be used in place of standard mechanical locks. The cabinet locks are compact, versatile and they also have high operating comfort. The cabinet locks helps to protect one’s drawers and cabinets by preventing unauthorized persons from gaining access to one’s valuables or files. The cabinet locks can be locked simply by a key switch, recording and monitoring, or if locking requires electrical control. The cabinet lock can also be locked by integrating a code or card reading system. The cabinet locks are available in monitored and unmonitored versions. The cabinet locks can be accessed with access control systems and they can be triggered with a standalone keypad or with a simple relay. The electro mechanical cabinet locks are flexible, strong and convenient and they can withhold force up to thousand lbs. Thus these electro mechanical cabinet locks are ideal for government and corporate applications including lockers and cabinets.

The cabinet lock range includes flush fitting and surface mounted versions, as well as a selection of deadbolts, cupboard locks and latches. The cabinet locks are available either as part of a larger integrated access control deployment or as pre-configured lock and hub kits. Thus these cabinet locks provides cost effective and robust access control to protect data and meet strict regulatory compliance.

Global Cabinet Lock Market: Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the medium and small enterprises and high industrial activity across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cabinet locks market. Also enhanced security customer needs are driving the adoption of security solutions in residential areas is further expected to fuel the growth of the cabinet locks market during the forecast period. The government is supporting the cabinet locks project in many sectors, hence it acts as a major factor driving the growth of the cabinet locks market. Moreover, another factor boosting the growth of the cabinet locks market during the forecast period is that, the cabinet locks are very cost effective and affordable.

However, there are so many players in the market, and hence it is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the cabinet locks market.

Global Cabinet Lock Market: Segmentation

The cabinet lock market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The cabinet lock market segmentation by type,

CAM lock

Cylinder lock

The cabinet lock market segmentation by application,

Residential

Commercial

Global Cabinet Lock Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cabinet lock market identified across the value chain include Illinois Lock Company, ASSA-Abloy, Bai Fu Co., Ltd(ARMSTRONG), ArmStrong, Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks), Master Lock, Make Group, Be-Tech, Hafele and Vijayan Lock.