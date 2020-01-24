Global PAA Scale Inhibitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global PAA Scale Inhibitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PAA Scale Inhibitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide PAA Scale Inhibitor market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PAA Scale Inhibitor breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
PAA can be used as scale inhibitor and dispersant in circulating cool water systems in power plants, iron & steel factories, chemical fertilizer plants, refineries and air conditioning systems. It includes acrylic acid homopolymer, acrylic acid / maleic acid copolymer, acrylic acid / sulfonic acid copolymer, etc.
Currently, there are several producing companies in the world PAA scale inhibitor industry. The main players are BASF, DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema and Nippon Shokubai. The global sales of PAA scale inhibitor will increase to 286.9 K MT in 2018 from 239.7 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.68%.
In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 82% of the global consumption volume in total.
PAA scale inhibitor has several types, which include acrylic acid homopolymer, acrylic acid / maleic acid copolymer and acrylic acid / sulfonic acid copolymer. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With dispersive effect of PAA scale inhibitor, the downstream application industries will need more PAA scale inhibitor products. So, PAA scale inhibitor has a huge market potential in the future.
Global PAA Scale Inhibitor market size will increase to 790 Million US$ by 2025, from 480 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PAA Scale Inhibitor.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PAA Scale Inhibitor capacity, production, value, price and market share of PAA Scale Inhibitor in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
DOW
Lubrizol
Arkema
Nippon Shokubai
Toagosei
Falizan Tasfyeh
THWater
Shandong Xintai Water Treatment
Kairui Chemical
Dongfang Chemical
Huanuo
Runyang Chemical
Friend Water Supply Material
Haili Environmental Technology
Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology
PAA Scale Inhibitor Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic Acid Homopolymer
Acrylic Acid / Maleic Acid Copolymer
Acrylic Acid / Sulfonic Acid Copolymer
Others
PAA Scale Inhibitor Breakdown Data by Application
Oilfield Water Injection System
Industrial Cooling Water System
Others
PAA Scale Inhibitor Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
PAA Scale Inhibitor Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global PAA Scale Inhibitor capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key PAA Scale Inhibitor manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PAA Scale Inhibitor :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
