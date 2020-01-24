Global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market : Future Forecast Assessed on the basis of how the Market is Predicted to Grow
An anti-graffiti coating is a coating that prevents graffiti paint from bonding to surfaces. There are two different categories of anti-graffiti coatings. The first, sacrificial coatings, are applied to a surface and then removed when graffiti is applied. The surface underneath will be left clean and a new sacrificial coating can be applied. The other type of coating are permanent coatings that prevent graffiti from adhering to a surface in the first place.Permanent anti-graffiti coatings are often more expensive, but if used appropriately only have to be applied once. These work by creating a protective surface that spray paint cannot bond to. After the surface has been vandalized, often all that is needed to remove the paint is a simple solvent (toluene) and some manual labor. The underlying surface and the protective coating will remain undamaged.
Graffiti has become a global concern, as it has resulted into the defacement of public or private property with a wide range of markings, etchings, and paintings. Rising prevalence of graffiti in many countries across the world has negatively impacted the state and local governments, local communities, police, public transport, and utility providers. Therefore, graffiti has been considered as one of the most visible forms of community crime and anti-social behavior. It is commonly found on trains, subways, buses, vehicles, walls facing streets, traffic signs, statues and monuments, bridges, park benches, trees, and billboards. The motives of graffiti include anger, psychological need, or hostility towards society.
Rising criminological research for graffiti offences and offenders have led to development of crime prevention strategies by government, and opportunities for various chemical companies to develop anti-graffiti products.
. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings.
This report researches the worldwide Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sherwin-Williams
Evonik Industries
Duluxgroup
Axalta Coating Systems
Rainguard
A&I Coatings
3M
Monopole Inc
Nanokote
Graffiti Shield
Hydron Protective Coatings
SEI Industrial Chemicals
Sika
Vexcon Chemicals
TK Products
Urban Hygiene Ltd
Coating Technologies Limited
Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Polyurethanes based Coatings
Nano-particles based Coatings
Fluorinated Hydrocarbons based Coatings
Siloxanes based Coatings
Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Transportation
Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Permanent Anti-Graffiti Coatings :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
