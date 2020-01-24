In this report, the Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Polylactic Acid (PLA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polylactic Acid (PLA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017.

The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.

As for regions, USA is the largest production base of PLA definitely, followed by China, with 12.05% production market share in 2017. When considering the consumption level, USA is also the largest consumer. In 2017, about 74319 MT PLA was consumed in the region.

Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) market size will increase to 860 Million US$ by 2025, from 560 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polylactic Acid (PLA).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polylactic Acid (PLA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polylactic Acid (PLA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NatureWorks

Synbra Technology

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Toyobo

Sulzer

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Hisun Biomaterials

Shanghai Tongjieliang

Jiuding Biological Engineering

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Breakdown Data by Type

Poly(L-lactic)acid

Poly(D-lactic)acid

Poly(DL-lactic)acid

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage Packaging

Serviceware

Electronics & Appliances

Medical & Hygiene

Other

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polylactic Acid (PLA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polylactic Acid (PLA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polylactic Acid (PLA) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



