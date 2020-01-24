Global Tankless Water Heater Market: Status and Forecast 2028, by Players, Types and Industry Analysis

Global tankless water heater market for the forecast period 20172024. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global tankless water heater market.

Report Structure

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into six key sections namely on the basis of technology, energy source, energy factor, location, end-user and region. The report analyses the global tankless water heater market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (000 Units). The report begins with an overview of the global tankless water heater market, evaluating market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by PMRs analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report to equip clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

Research Methodology

To deduce the market size, in-depth secondary research is carried out. Data points such as regional splits and market split by technology, energy source, energy factor, location, end user as well as qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by the sales of tankless water heater. Persistence Market Research triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side as well as dynamics of tankless water heater market.

PMR provides forecasts in terms of value and also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers understand future opportunities as well trends in the market. Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the tankless water heater market by region, technology, energy source, energy factors, locations and end users, along with corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global tankless water heater market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the tankless water heater market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global tankless water heater market.

Competition Landscape

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global tankless water heater market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global tankless water heater market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global tankless water heater market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Condensing

Non-condensing

By Energy Source

Electric

Gas

By Energy Factor

0 to 0.79 EF

80 to 0.89 EF

90 EF and Above

By Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

