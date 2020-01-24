Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ultra-fine-aluminium-hydroxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report researches the worldwide Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (short for ATH in the report) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions.
In this report, the volume of Ultra-fine ATH is calculated by aluminum hydroxide with particle size about 3 m or smaller
Europe is the dominate producer of ultra-fine ATH, the production is 179 K MT in 2016, according for about 36% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 24%. China has the highest production growth rate of 20% from 2012 to 2017. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the ultra-fine ATH industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese ultra-fine ATH production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in ultra-fine ATH industry are Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, Huber. Huber (acquired ATH business from Albemarle in Feb 2016) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 31.48% in 2016. The top four companies (Huber, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, KC Corp) occupied about 60.3% share of the market in 2016.
Flame-retardant filler& smoke suppressants accounted for the largest market with about 86% of the global consumption for ultra-fine ATH in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. With over 9% share of the ultra-fine ATH market, filling material was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.
Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market size will increase to 610 Million US$ by 2025, from 590 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Huber
Albemarle
Nabaltec
Shandong Aluminium
KC Corp
Showa Denko
MAL Magyar Aluminium
Zibo Pengfeng
Jianzhan Aluminium
AL-TECH
Sumitomo
R.J. Marshall
Shibang Chem
Nippon Light Metal
Almatis
Zhongzhou Aluminium
Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type
<1 m
1-1.5 m
1.5-3 m
Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application
Flame-retardant Filler& Smoke Suppressants
Filling Material
Catalyst Carrier
Others
Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ultra-fine-aluminium-hydroxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com