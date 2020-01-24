Grease Guns Market – Emergence of E-commerce Portals Accelerating Growth

Grease gun is a mechanical tool commonly employed in commercial and industrial usage, such as auto garages, industrial equipment, etc. Grease guns are used to apply lubricant in specific areas of an equipment through an aperture to ensure proper functioning. They come with standard hydraulic coupler that acts as a medium of passage for lubricants. However, 90-degree adapters, three-jaw swivel couplers, and needle-end adapters are some of the other couplers used along with them.

90-degree adapters are used for confined spaces wherein 90-degree bend is needed for application of lubricant. Needle-end adapters are used for thin and tight places, whereas three-jaw swivel couplers provide a variety of locking positions for different applications. A typical grease gun is retrofitted as grease gun meter in order to optimize lubricant consumption. Plastic caps are used to prevent corrosion.

The global grease guns market is anticipated to proliferate during the forecast period due to extensive application of the product in various industrial equipment and machineries. Additionally, increasing adoption of battery-powered grease guns is expected to contribute significantly t the growth of the market. Battery-powered grease guns provide lubricant in desired flow rate with high pressure and less effort. Furthermore, advent of the concept “Do It Yourself” across regions such as North America and Europe has augmented the demand for grease guns.

Grease guns are widely used in residential applications. Moreover, emergence of e-commerce portals has boosted the selling of grease guns. However, inappropriate application of grease guns may lead to serious machine health risks such as damaged bearing seals, collapsed bearing shields, and environmental issues. Additionally, economic and regulatory policies, coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices, is anticipated to restrain the growth of the grease guns market during the forecast period.

The global grease guns market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel and by geography. Based on product type, the grease guns market can be divided into lever-operated grease guns, cordless grease guns, hand pump grease guns, piston grip grease guns, and air powered grease guns. Lever-operated and hand pumps are the common types used globally owing to their affordability and wide range of residential applications that they support. These types of grease guns are primarily used for applying greases to lawn mowers, chainsaws, automobiles, etc.

In terms of end-user, the global grease guns market can be classified into residential, commercial, and industrial usage. Commercial usage of grease guns are mainly in auto garages, while industrial usage includes usage in factory equipment and machines. According to distribution channel, global grease guns market can be segmented into online and offline.

