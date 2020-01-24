Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Trade Outlook And Information Collected 2019-2025

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry, followed by market definitions, taxonomy, and market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Every section of the study covers quantitative & qualitative information regarding Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market on the basis of historical data, key opinions of industry experts and recent trends in the market.

Intellectual of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint. First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.Second, the sales of global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner increase from 120.93 K Units in 2015 to 128.15 K Units in 2017.Third, Europe is the largest market of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner based on production revenue and account for 61.80% of the revenue market in 2016. The Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Competition By Top Manufacturers, with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Atlas Copco

Actuant

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

Boltight

SKF

ITH Bolting Technology

FPT – Fluid Power Technology

Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems

Beck Crespel

Riverhawk

Hi-Force

Primo

Hire Torque

BRAND TS

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI)

TorcUP

Powermaster Engineers

Based on Product Type, Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Bolt Tensioners

Based on end users/applications, Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Important Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market information obtainable during this report:

