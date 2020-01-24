Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

“Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Methoxypropylamine is a clear colourless chemical in liquid form with an ammonia-like odour. It is completely miscible in water and common organic solvents. Methoxypropylamine is used in the manufacture of amine soaps, which are used to make synthetic and natural resins and wax dispersions and emulsions. These products are used in water-based paints and floor and fabric finishes. Methoxypropylamine also finds application as a corrosion inhibitor. It is used for preparing waxes which are not sensitive to water, since it displays volatility in the presence of water and leaves behind an insoluble wax film. It is also used as an intermediate for chemicals used to treat water and floor waxes. Methoxypropylamine reacts with acrylonitrile polymers to produce polyelectrolytes, which are soluble in water and hence, find applications as flocculating agents.

These multiple applications and favourable reaction characteristics of methoxypropylamine make the study of the global methoxypropylamine market an important read.

Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application type, the global methoxypropylamine market is segmented as follows:

Corrosion inhibition

Dyestuffs

Anti-scaling agents

Agrochemical uses

Functional fluids (closed systems)

Functional fluids (open systems)

Intermediates

Processing aids

Water treatment

Power generation

Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market: Key Trends, Drivers

It has been observed that in dilute solution forms, methoxypropylamine does not emanate any foul odour, and hence is a suitable replacement for morpholine. This replacement characteristic is expected to drive the market growth of methoxypropylamine.

Methoxypropylamine also finds applications in dye solvents, textiles and insecticide emulsions. It should be mentioned that methoxypropylamine is used where mild volatility is preferred. It is also used to modify polybutadiene-based isocyanates in the manufacture of dyes. Methoxypropylamine, in its dilute form, is used to treat aluminium and aluminium surfaces. This is done in order to enhance the adhesive capability of different coating types, which could be applied to aluminium surfaces.

It is noteworthy that methoxypropylamine reacts with bis (2-carbamoylphenyl) disulfides to produce substances which are used in limiting the growth of mildew fungi in alkyd and latex paints. Methoxypropylamine also reacts with carbamates, quinones, benzothiazole and other substrates to obtain similar products. It can react with styrene-maleic anhydride copolymer and a diamine to produce compounds which could prove to be effective against silicosis. Such specialised applications have been propelling growth for the global methoxypropylamine market.

Plant growth regulators and phenol-free paint removers can be produced from methoxypropylamine, and hence, their demand has been driving the market. Also, it has been observed that methoxypropylamine is used to manufacture a fluorescent brightener for cellulosic textiles, and that the brightener showed high effectiveness at low temperatures and did not cause discolouration of washing powders; thereby making methoxypropylamine a preferred raw material in the manufacture of brighteners.

Methoxypropylamine is also used to prevent corrosion in steam condensate systems. The addition of methoxypropylamine in these systems is shown to hinder the corrosion process, which occurs due the presence of carbon dioxide in water. Methoxypropylamine finds application as an additive to restrict the process of corrosion in oil refining equipment since crude oil can contain acidic materials, which in turn may corrode the equipment. Growth of the crude oil industry, hence, is expected to indirectly boost the demand for methoxypropylamine in the next few years.

However, methoxypropylamine is found to be flammable, and is also known to cause skin irritation and burning in case of skin contact. It could also prove to be harmful in case of accidental ingestion. These factors may prove to be detrimental to the market growth of methoxypropylamine.

High frequency of exposure to high concentrations of methoxypropylamine can cause respiratory problems and temporary vision distortion. Specific locations, where occurrence of methoxypropylamine leaks could potentially take place need to be properly ventilated. The U.S. regulatory body OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has mentioned specific regulations to be followed while handling and storing methoxypropylamine and for protecting oneself from methoxypropylamine. Such stringent regulations, in turn, could also dampen the market growth of methoxypropylamine in the near future.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global methoxypropylamine market are as follows:

BASF AG

LANXESS

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Sigma Aldrich

IRO Group Inc.

Raybon Chemicals

Merck Millipore

Qida Chemical Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

