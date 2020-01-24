Military Computer Market – Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecast to 2024

Global Military Computer Market Research Report: Information by Platform (Aircraft, Naval, and Ground), Type (Rugged and Embedded), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2024

The global military computer market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.65% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2023.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7655

Military computers are expected to witness widespread adoption due to increasing defense budgets by governments in various countries. Moreover, the need for defense modernization due to the rising number of territorial disputes is expected to propel the growth of the global military computer market. Militaries across the world are actively investing in and seeking new avenues to implement digital infrastructure to gain a competitive edge in terms of defense prowess.

Furthermore, the growing incidences of terrorism have led militaries across the world to adopt military computers to monitor online communication that may be a potential threat to the country. The demand for wearable computers in war zones is further expected to drive market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into aircraft, naval, and ground. The large number of military aircraft purchases across the world has made the aircraft segment the fastest-growing military computer platform market. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in avionics technology have enabled the use of advanced computers in military aircraft.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into rugged computers and wearable computers. Wearable computers enable soldiers to procure accurate and real-time information on the battlefield. Furthermore, these computers allow for the monitoring of health status of soldiers on the ground. Advancements in the field of wearable technology are further expected to drive the growth of the wearable computer segment during the forecast period. The convenience offered by wearable devices has made these computers widely accepted.

Key Players:

The key players in the global military computer market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), L3 Technologies (US), Cobham PLC (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Military Computer Market, By Platform

1.1.2. Global Military Computer Market, By Type

1.1.3. Global Military Computer Market, By Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions . . .etc.

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-computer-market-7655

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]