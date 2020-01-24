Nano Programmable Logic Controller Market – Analyzing Growth by focusing on Top Key Operating Vendors Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH etc

A nano programmable logic controller (PLC) can be defined as an industrial grade device which is used to perform control functions with superior performance and reliability such as control, monitor, and manage production process, building systems, and power. This type of controllers can remove the traditional hardwiring involved in relay control circuits resulting in improved productivity.

These controllers perform functions such as monitoring devices, data gathering, supervisory control, and other process parameters of programs by communicating with other controllers or computer equipment. It is easier to create and change a program in a nano PLC than to rewire the complete circuit. These controllers are designed to be robust, capable of withstanding extreme humidity, temperatures, vibration, and electrical noise.

The global nano programmable logic controller market is primarily driven by increasing home and building automation market. A home automation system is installed in buildings to monitor and control electrical and mechanical systems such as security systems, power systems, fire systems, and ventilation.

Owing to increasing security concerns of users, increased need for high-voltage operating devices, enhanced efficiency, and requirement for compact automation solutions have increased the rate of adoption of nano programmable controllers in automotive, energy & power, and other sectors. These are some of the major factors fueling the overall market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the global nano programmable circuit market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its significant features such as enhanced durability, compact size, ability to perform a set of task with superior performance and reliability, under real time constraint. At present, the nano programmable controller circuits are the most commonly used power monitor owing to its ease of control at high voltage.

Moreover, fixed nano programmable circuits are also used in multiple electronic applications such as converters, inverters, and other basis controllers and has led to rise in overall market growth. However, the high implementation cost and current leakage can be considered as weakness and are some of the factors hampering the growth of global nano programmable circuit market.

Some of the key players operating in the global nano programmable logic controller market includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., IDEC Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH. The market players are expected to show a substantial growth in the near future owing to the increasing technological advancements to overcome complexity of traditional circuits.

