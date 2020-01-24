penetration of IoT in Developing Economies Boost Demand for Smart Washing Machines Market

With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), a variety of smart devices have emerged across the world. A smart washing machine is an IoT-enabled device. A smart washing machine helps the user to control the washing process remotely. With ubiquitous use of smart phones in everyday life, smart washing machines are witnessing high adoption. A smart washing machine is connected to the Internet through a Wi-Fi network. The user needs to install a washing machine app on his or her smart phone.

Presently, the penetration of IoT is low in developing economies such as China and India. The average rate of penetration of IoT in India is in a single digit, while the global average rate of IoT penetration is in double digits. This presents immense opportunity for growth of the smart washing machines market in developing economies of Asia Pacific. However, a major restraint in the adoption of smart washing machines is that their prices are still higher than the conventional washing machines.

Based on type, the global smart washing machines market has been segmented into top-load machines and front–load machines. In terms of connectivity, the market has been divided into Wi-Fi, NFC (near-field communication), Bluetooth, and others. Based on end-user, the global smart washing machines market has been classified into residential users and industrial users. There are various companies that provide connectivity technology for smart washing machines. For example, NXP Semiconductors provides the NFC technology for smart washing machines.

Geographically, the global smart washing machines market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The U.S. is expected to hold the largest share of the smart washing machines market in North America during the forecast period. Canada is another major market for smart washing machines in the North America region. Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, and Ukraine are projected to be major markets for smart washing machines in Europe between 2018 and 2026. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to be major markets in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Africa are estimated to be major markets for smart washing machines in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. In South America, Brazil and Argentina are anticipated to be major markets between 2018 and 2026.

Samsung Electronics and Candy Group are pioneers of smart washing machines. Some of the leading players in the global smart washing machines market are Samsung Electronics, Candy Group, LG Electronics, IFB Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, General Electric Company, JLA Limited, Siemens AG, and Haier Group.

