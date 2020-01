Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global process simulation software in oil & gas market was valued at US$ 927.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR 4.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 1,349.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the process simulation software in oil & gas market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing need for process simulation software among oil and gas companies to efficiently design and analyze each process during exploration and production of oil and gas in the region.

Increase in global drilling activity and rise in overall expenditure by oil and gas companies

Drilling activity has significantly increased from the past year, thus increasing the demand/ requirement for designing, modeling, visualization, and data capturing tools. E&P companies are in greater need for simulation tools and services that can help them maximize production and minimize errors in order to efficiently conduct the drilling process. For instance, according to the worldoil.com report, the U.S. was expected to drive the overall global drilling activity with around 18,552 drilled wells in the year 2017.

Hence, this is a major factor which is boosting the growth of process simulation software in oil & gas market across the world. Furthermore, increase in overall expenditure by oil and gas companies around the globe is also likely to fuel the growth of this market. This is primarily due to the growing number of approved oil and gas projects around the globe. In order to efficiently accomplish these projects, oil and gas companies are investing in various technologies including simulation and 3D technology which plays a vital role in overall project initiation.

Process Simulation Software in Oil & Gas Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for process simulation software in oil & gas has been segmented on the basis of component, application, operation type, and geographic regions. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. Services segment is categorized into consultancy, training, and support. In 2018, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global process simulation software in oil & gasmarket. Furthermore, the services segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on operation type, the market is segmented into onshore, off-shore, heavy oil processing, and unconventional. In terms of application, the global process simulation software in oil & gasmarket is segmented into upstream, midstream, oil & gas processing, refining, petrochemicals, and green engineering. Upstream application is further categorized into flow assurance, fluid properties, production facilities, equipment design and analysis, and gathering systems.