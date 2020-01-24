Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Size, Top Key-Players, Opportunity, Share and Forecast during 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.



Widely accepted, pulmonary function tests are valuable investigations for the management of respiratory diseases, or for diagnosis purpose for individuals suspected with respiratory diseases. Pulmonary function tests are carried out using a few specialty equipment together that form pulmonary function testing system. This translates into bright future of pulmonary function testing systems market, maintaining the same in the near future, predicted to rise at a healthy 4.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) is a complete evaluation of the respiratory system including patient history, physical examinations, chest x-ray examinations, arterial blood gas analysis, and tests of pulmonary function.

The primary purpose of pulmonary function testing is to identify the severity of pulmonary impairment. Pulmonary function testing has diagnostic and therapeutic roles and helps clinicians answer some general questions about patients with lung disease.

Europe’s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.23%) in 2016, followed by the North America and China.

At present, the manufactures of Pulmonary Function Testing Systems are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 31.42% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are CareFusion(BD), Schiller, CHEST, COSMED, nSpire Health, NDD MGC Diagnostics, etc.

The Pulmonary Function Testing Systems are mainly used by Hospitals, Physical Examination Center and Physician Groups. The dominant application of Pulmonary Function Testing Systems is Hospitals.

In the last few years, the total number of high-tech Pulmonary Function Testing Systems developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop high-tech product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Pulmonary Function Testing Systems still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Pulmonary Function Testing Systems.

Despite the presence of competition problems, as large demand of high-tech products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-tech, emergence of technological advancements, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pulmonary Function Testing Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

CareFusion(BD)

Schiller

CHEST

COSMED

nSpire Health

NDD

MGC Diagnostics

Minato

Ganshorn

AESRI

Morgan Scientific

M&B

Sikeda

RSDQ



Market size by Product

Portable PFT Systems

Complete PFT Systems



Market size by End User

Hospitals

Physical Examination Center

Physician Groups

Other



Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pulmonary Function Testing Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Pulmonary Function Testing Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

