Qualitative Analysis: Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

The global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Disposable Hygiene Adhesives extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

Today, disposable hygiene adhesives plays a very important role in the manufacture of user-friendly and environment-friendly hygiene products. The disposable hygiene adhesives are mainly used for the production of disposable hygienic products such as baby diapers (nappies), feminine care products, and adult care products. Also these adhesives are used in other hygienic applications including medical dressings, hospital bed pads, and surgical drapes. Basic usage of disposable hygiene products is for the absorption of liquids or solids with no leakage and enough comfort. Depending on their end-use, different kinds of disposable hygiene adhesives are employed for different applications. For example, spiral spray adhesive and elastic waistband attachment adhesives are the common adhesives used for diaper manufacture.

Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Disposable hygiene adhesives are used across various end-use industries such as packaging, healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical. Upsurge in demand for different end-use products is the crucial factor boosting the demand for disposable hygiene adhesives, in turn, propelling the overall growth of global disposable hygiene adhesives market. Also, increasing use of disposable hygienic products due to better education, awareness through media, affordability & availability of disposable hygiene products, etc. are promoting the growth of global disposable adhesives market. Also awareness and increasing adoption of female hygienic products in Asian countries such as India and China is an important driver for disposable hygiene adhesives market in the APAC region.

Currently, media makes people more aware about importance of disposable hygienic products and its environment-friendly nature. The government organizations also try to promote the use of these hygienic products to improve the health of infants, kids, and women. Consumers are looking for improved features of the products such as thinner cores, better absorption, improved softness, and changing substrates.

Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented on the basis of origin, type, application, end-user, and end-use industry. On the basis of origin, global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented into synthetic adhesives and natural adhesives. On the basis of type, global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented into hot melt adhesives, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA), amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (APAO) and polyurethane, and adhesives based on styrene block copolymers (styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS), and others. On the basis of application, global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented into construction adhesive (or bonding adhesive), core adhesive (or fluff pad adhesive), positioning adhesive, elastic adhesive, frontal tape adhesive, side tape adhesive, and others. On the basis of end-user, global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented into baby & infant care, feminine care, adult care, specific or specialty care, and others. On the basis of end-use industries, global disposable hygiene adhesives market can be segmented into medical and healthcare, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other packaging applications.

Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be the key regions for disposable hygiene adhesives market in the upcoming years. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain key countries in the Asia Pacific disposable hygiene adhesives market throughout the forecast period. The betterment in education sector and increasing awareness about the necessity of hygiene products in Asia Pacific propel the disposable hygiene adhesives market in the region.

Also, the disposable hygiene products demand in Europe is expected to increase in future with moderate growth rate followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacture of disposable hygiene adhesives include Bostik SA, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nordson Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Foreverest Resources Ltd., GitAce, Guangdong Rurga New Material Technology Co., Ltd., TSRC Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation among others.

