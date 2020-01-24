Rapid Advancements in Torsion Tester Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2028

Torsion Tester Market: Introduction

Twisting of an object caused due to the application of torque is known as torsion. Under the torsion shear stresses are produced which might result into breaking of the object. Torsion testers are also known as torque testing equipment. Torsion testers are used for the measurement of the torsional strength, stress strain characteristics and stiffness of materials and objects. Torsion tester is mainly used for the simulation of real life working condition along with the analysis of product quality. Torsion testers are available of different torsion capacities according to the torque range. Torsion tester performs different tests such as static, fatigue and dynamic. Torsion testers are available according to the different operation technologies such as electromechanical, electric and servo hydraulic. Torsion tester consists of test controller, testing software with easy setup, testing table with rotary motor or actuator, position sensors and power source. Torsion tester is available in both vertical and horizontal orientation. Torsion tester is used for the analysis of torsional strength of different materials such as metals, plastic, composites, wood etc. Torsion tester is a compact rigid box made from alloy with high precision. Torsion tester finds its application in numerous industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace, building & construction, metal fabrication along with others. Torsion tester is used for maintaining the quality of the objects.

Torsion Tester Market: Dynamics

Growing population and increased urbanization is leading to up surge in building and construction activities. Growth of building & construction industry will propel the demand for torsion tester. Growing automotive production owing to the increasing spending capacity, has led to the growth of automotive industry. Growth of automotive industry will fuel the demand for torsion tester. Owing to the constant research and development activities and advancement of medical science is boosting the demand for torsion tester for testing of medical devices. Growth of aerospace industry and increasing metal fabrication activities due to growing industrialization across the world is increasing the demand for torsion tester. Increasing focus towards maintaining quality of products and keeping the safety standards and norms are among the other factors responsible for the growth of torsion tester market. Rising emphasis towards product innovation and modification is having a positive impact on the torsion tester market. Slightly less product awareness and high price of torsion tester will hinder the growth of torsion tester market.

Torsion Tester Market: Segmentation

The global torsion tester market can be segmented on the basis of type, frequency range, material type and by end-use application:

The global torsion tester market is segmented on the basis of type:

Electromechanical

Electric

Servo Hydraulic

The global torsion tester market is segmented on the basis of frequency range:

Below 10 Hz

10-15 Hz

Above 15 Hz

The global torsion tester market is segmented on the basis of material type:

Plastic

Wood

Composite

Metals

The global torsion tester market is segmented on the basis of end-use application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Metal Fabrication

Others

Torsion Tester Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing population and urbanization along with technological advancement is leading to the growth of building & construction industry in Asia Pacific region, also there is increasing automotive production and industrialization in Asia Pacific region, owing to the above factors Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent market for torsion tester. There is predominance of automotive industry in the Europe region, also the increasing building and construction activities makes Europe a significant market for torsion tester. In the regions such as North America there is significant presence of the automotive & aerospace industry. Also up rise in building and construction projects and growing industrialization is expected to make North America a potential market. Regions such as Latin America along with Middle East & Africa will together make potential market for torsion tester owing to the increasing demand from various end use application.

Torsion Tester Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global torsion tester market are: Shimadzu Corporation, Test Resources, FORM+TEST GmbH, Gotech Testing Machines Inc., Qualitest International Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Tinius Olsen TMC, and Nordson Corporation among others.

Regional analysis includes,

