Real-Time Bidding Market 2019 Size, Segments, Industry Growth and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Real-Time Bidding Market Synopsis:

Globally, the real-time bidding (RTB) market is expected to grow from USD 4.85 billion in 2018 to USD 18.56 billion by 2023 at the CAGR of 30.8% from 2018 to 2023. In RTB, advertising inventory is purchased and sold on a per-impression basis through a programmatic platform that works extremely fast and delivers accurate data to the related stakeholders.

The system enables advertisers to manage and optimize their ads on multiple ad networks to reach their target customers in a cost-effective way. The growth of the RTB market can be attributed to the growing trend of social media platforms and the continuously increasing number of internet users. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in RTB platforms is an opportunity in the market that allows the service providers to offer innovative features to its customers and help them generate more revenue.

However, lack of standards and awareness acts as major restraining factors for market growth.

An RTB platform connects advertisers and publishers and allows the advertisers to display their ads on the publisher’s website in very less time. The Real-Time Bidding Market process begins with a user visiting a website. The platform then triggers a bid request containing data about the user, such as demographic information, internet usage history, location, and page loading time for an ad exchange. The ad exchange transfers the bid request along with the user data to multiple advertisers, which submits their bids to publish their advertisement on the publisher’s website. This overall process, from the moment a request is submitted to the ad exchange, is completed in less than 100 milliseconds.

RTB has a wide adoption across the globe, particularly among media & entertainment companies. The industry vertical is majorly involved in digital marketing and thus, invests a significant amount on RTB solutions and services.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the real-time bidding market are Google LLC (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), PubMatic, Inc. (US), Smaato, Inc. (US), WPP PLC (UK), YANDEX LLC (Russia), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Criteo (France), MEDIAMATH, INC. (US), AppNexus (US), MoPub (US), Match2One AB (Sweden), and Verizon Media (US).

Segmentation.

The global RTB market has been segmented based on auction type, advertisement format, end user, and region/country.

By auction type, the market has been segmented into open auction and invited auction.

By advertisement format, the market has been segmented into video and image.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into media & entertainment, travel & luxury, retail & eCommerce, mobile apps, games, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world into the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to be the largest market in 2018 as well as during the forecast period due as the region has presence of major RTB service providers and it is also witnessing a fast growing digital marketing industry.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 due to the increasing investments in digital marketing solutions and services.

Competitive Analysis:

The global RTB market is highly competitive with the presence of a number of small and big players offering innovative online portals for digital advertisements. Offering innovative services based on AI and ML is the majorly adopted strategy by the prominent service providers of the market.

Partnership is the second major strategy adopted by the prominent service providers from 2016 to 2019 Q1 as this enabled them to expand their customer bases and cater to new regions.

Intended Audience:

Real-Time Bidding Service Providers

Enterprises

Advertisement Agencies

Website Owners

Digital Marketing Companies

