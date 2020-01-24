Rmoz Releases New Report On The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market 2019-2025

To present a comprehensive overview of the global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market, the report carefully segments it based on various parameters such as geography, product type, services and others. The report also provides the values of each of these segments and individual growth rates during the forecast period. The dominant as well as emerging trends have been picked out. With handful of tables, charts, and graphs, the report carries extensive pictorial representation to support its findings.

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market: Overview

This report on the global human papillomavirus vaccine market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for human papillomavirus vaccine, increase in government initiatives to prevent cervical cancer caused by human papillomavirus, growth in prevalence of various cancers caused by human papillomavirus are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on valance, indication, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises pipeline analysis to help understand the scope in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus providing a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market.

In terms of valence, the market has been divided into Bivalent and Quadrivalent – nonavalent. Quadrivalent, and nonavalent segment is projected to lead the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by bivalent segment. Launch of new multivalent human papillomavirus and increase in incidences of cervical cancer are likely to propel the segment. Based on indication type, cervical cancer dominated the market, in terms of revenue generated, in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Anal cancer was the second largest segment in 2016 and it is likely to continue this trend from 2017 to 2025. In terms of distribution channel, government entities held a dominant share of the market. However, it is anticipated to lose market share during the forecast period owing to public and private alliances such as GAVI that are focused on vaccinating people in developing countries.

Geographically, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been categorized into major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players operating in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been segmented as below:

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Valence

Bivalent

Quadrivalent and Nonavalent

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Indication

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Vulvar Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Genital Warts

Others

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Distribution Channel

Physicians

Wholesalers

Physician Distributors

Government Entities

Public and Private Alliances

Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

