Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and World Market Share Of 2019-2025

Individuals working in immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) environments mainly use self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). This includes rescue workers, firefighters, and individuals in similar other services. Extension of SCBA designed for underwater use is called SCUBA used by scuba divers. Design-wise, both SCBA and SCUBA are self-contained keeping to their name, and are free of any remote air supply. Despite serving such needs, SCBA and SCUBA remain mostly trivial. This translates into repercussions for SCBA market predicted to display tepid 2.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g., through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

The classification of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) includes open-circuit SCBA and closed-circuit SCBA, and the proportion of open-circuit SCBA in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is widely used in fire fighting, industrial use and other field. The most proportion of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is used in fire fighting, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 58%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

The Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market was valued at 880 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

MSA

ScottSafety

Drger

Honeywell

Avon

Interspiro

Shigematsu

Matisec

Cam Lock



Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Breakdown Data by Type

Open-Circuit SCBA

Closed-Circuit SCBA

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Breakdown Data by Application

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use

OtherUse



Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

