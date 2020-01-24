Smart Crib Market: Rise in Modernizing Urban Culture to Drive the Market

The demand for smart cribs is escalating significantly in developed and developing economies. New parents are often in the quest to find a solution that will put their newborn to sleep for longer periods of time. Recently, a new crib has been introduced in the market which is designed to give parents a few extra hours of sleep. A smart crib ensures a baby sleeps for a longer duration due to the sensors or microphone which detects and soothes various types of cries.

With different levels of comfort, the smart crib uses a level of mimicking and appropriate motion to soothe a baby to sleep.The primary aim of the smart crib is to alert parents when their baby cries. A smart crib helps to track breathing, movement, crying, and pooping. Demand for a better lifestyle is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the smart crib market, both in developed and developing economies.

The smart crib not only sends streaming video of babies, but also monitors and takes proactive steps to improve the health and well-being of babies. A smart crib prevents the baby from rolling over and is easy to use and set up. It can operate manually or through a smartphone and information is available in a timely fashion on the connected smartphone or tablet. This helps to reduce the stress of the parents.The smart crib also intervenes when a baby wakes up. It is loaded with speakers and projectors which helps the baby to enjoy a soothing laser light show. These factors act as major drivers to the smart crib market.

A smart crib is an expensive investment. The market is restricted by low penetration of such products in the under developed economies. Manufacturers find it difficult to penetrate these countries for expansion opportunities due to economic instability in majority of the countries. Further, low purchasing power of consumers residing in these countries is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

Parents spend more money on a smart crib as compared to a regular crib and hence it is quite stressful to purchase. Moreover, every child outgrows a crib by six months which restricts the purchase of such expensive cribs. Another major restraint to the smart crib market is random battery failures. It is a real concern that the crib could get blocked.