Smart Door Lock Market Economic Trends, Industry Development, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025
In a world brimming with smart devices, be it for communication, fitness tracking, or even controlling lights and fans, smart door lock is another one in the list. Smart door lock feature automated locking that can be controlled using an app for smartphones.
Users can remotely access the lock, using a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabled device. This enables users to remotely keep check on use of door at all times. Serving such safety advantages, especially in current highly demanding modern lifestyle, the growth of smart door lock market predicted at a whopping close to 20% CAGR between 2017 and 2027 is valid.
This report focuses on Smart Door Lock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Door Lock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ASSA ABLOY
Samsung
Allegion
Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
MIWA Lock
Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
Guangdong Be-Tech
Adel
August
Honeywell
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Tenon
Locstar
Probuck
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Cipher Locks
Fingerprint Locks
Remote Locks
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Other
