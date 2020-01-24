Smart Door Lock Market Economic Trends, Industry Development, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Door Lock Market Predicted At A Whopping Close To 20% CAGR Between 2019-2025 | ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Honeywell” to its huge collection of research reports.



Smart Door Lock Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

In a world brimming with smart devices, be it for communication, fitness tracking, or even controlling lights and fans, smart door lock is another one in the list. Smart door lock feature automated locking that can be controlled using an app for smartphones.

Users can remotely access the lock, using a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabled device. This enables users to remotely keep check on use of door at all times. Serving such safety advantages, especially in current highly demanding modern lifestyle, the growth of smart door lock market predicted at a whopping close to 20% CAGR between 2017 and 2027 is valid.

This report focuses on Smart Door Lock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Door Lock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Remote Locks

Others



Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Other

