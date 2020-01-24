Sodium Borohydride Market 2019 – Types, Applications, Demand Analysis and Future Outlook
The sodium borohydride market is predicted to display slow yet steady growth in the years ahead. Majorly fuelling the sodium borohydride market is extensive use of sodium borohydride as a bleaching agent in textiles and wood pulp industry.
With demand for wood pulp on a continual rise, to serve exponentially expanding packaging industry, demand for sodium borohydride is likely to be consistent. The sodium borohydride market gains in return.
This report researches the worldwide Sodium Borohydride market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Sodium Borohydride breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.
The leading manufactures mainly are Vertellus, Kemira, Guobang Pharmaceutical,MC and Huachang. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2016. The next is Kemira and Guobang Pharmaceutical.
Geographically, the global sodium borohydride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China and other. The North America held the largest share in the global sodium borohydride products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China being the most populous country has fast growing sodium borohydride market.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Borohydride.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sodium Borohydride capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sodium Borohydride in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vertellus
Kemira
Guobang Pharmaceutical
MC
Huachang
Nantong Hongzi
JSC Aviabor
Sodium Borohydride Breakdown Data by Type
Powder Type
Solution Type
Granules Type
Pellets Type
Sodium Borohydride Breakdown Data by Application
Pulp & Paper
Pharmaceuticals
Metal Reduction
Fuel Cell
Others
Sodium Borohydride Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Sodium Borohydride Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Sodium Borohydride capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Sodium Borohydride manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
