Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018-2028

Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Introduction:

Over the recent past, it has been observed that demand for an electro-acoustic device such as speakers, wireless electro-acoustic products, MEMS microphones, and miniature electro-acoustic devices, among others are increasing significantly across the globe. This is mainly attributed to a rise in disposable income, rising consumer spending on acoustic products, increasing demand for smart products, and improvement in economic conditions, among others that drives the global electro-acoustic devices industry. Among these acoustic products, demand for speakers is prevalent across the globe. Basically, the speaker is comprised of a driving unit, a cabinet, damping material and a crossover unit. The design of these parts is crucial and the selection of material is closely related to the speaker’s sound quality. If any selected materials are changed, the sound will appear different, especially speaker cabinet sound damping materials. In speakers, energy emitted by speaker cone is partially transmitted back into the cabinet that led to produce sound pressure waves. These sound pressure waves act as an airborne interference that effects on the quality of audio and spoil the overall listening experience. To maintain the quality of sound, the speaker cabinet must require good damping and non-resonant characteristic. For the same, speaker designers are using speaker cabinet sound damping materials to enhance and improve the quality speakers.

Generally, the Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials are categories into,

Material that can selectively absorbed the energy generated

others, those material that can divert or shift the energy

Usually, there are two type of speaker cabinet sound damping materials; foam or fiber type, and are selected depend upon material cost, effectiveness and absorbing tendency. Each type of speaker cabinet sound damping materials are having their own advantage and disadvantages. For instance, the foamed speaker cabinet sound damping materials such as polyether and polyester foam, are easy to handle, install, store and transport, among other, whereas it have poor absorption characteristic when used in low frequency application. Moreover, acrylic, wool and glass fibers, among others are used as fiber speaker cabinet sound damping materials. If fiber speaker cabinet sound damping materials is used then quality of sound is mainly depend upon its thickness, length, packing density and texture, among other. Glass fiber and Polypropylene fiber are medium price damping material, having good acoustic performance which is mainly depend upon the packing density, thickness and geometry. Usually, fiber speaker cabinet sound damping materials are more effective but more costly than foamed.

Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Market Segmentation:

Based on form, global speaker cabinet sound damping materials market can be bifurcated into;

Fiber based speaker cabinet sound damping materials

Foam based speaker cabinet sound damping materials

Based on the Material Type, global speaker cabinet sound damping materials market can be bifurcated into;

Bitumen

Polyester

Natural Wool

Other speaker cabinet sound damping materials

Based on the Cabinet Type, global Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Market can be bifurcated into;

Sealed or closed

Ported or reflex

Dipole enclosures

Others

Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Regional Outlook:

Global speaker cabinet sound damping materials market is dominated by the China in terms of both, production and consumption. China is major producer and exporter of acoustic devices across the globe. According to the China Industrial Research Institute, total production of loudspeakers is expected to reach around 1.9 Bn units in 2017 and will grow with 3% CAGR over the forecast period. With this significant growth in production of loudspeakers, demand for speaker cabinet sound damping materials are expected to increase over the forecast period. Along with this, strong production capacities of electro-acoustic products in Asia pacific region mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, and China helps to drive the demand for Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials market. Further, growing demand for automotive speakers across the globe provides the impetus for the growth of acoustic devices market. Thus, with increasing vehicle parc and automotive production, demand for speakers is expected to increase that in turn is expected to drive the demand for speaker cabinet sound damping materials market. Moreover, North America followed by Europe are major market for Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials market and are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. However, Latin America and Middle East and Africa Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Speaker Cabinet Sound Damping Materials Market Participants:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of speaker cabinet sound damping materials market are listed below;

Kureha Elastomer Co., Ltd.

Ecomass

3M Company

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

HAPPICH GmbH

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing materials Co.,Ltd

Industrial Noise Control, Inc.

