Sunscreen Sprays Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2026

Some of the leading manufacturers in the sunscreen sprays market are Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Clarins Group, and Bioderma Laboratories among others. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance product quality, so they can compete effectively, both locally and internationally. Players are anticipated to face competition due to the presence of several local vendors. The entry of new players, pricing competition, and mergers & acquisitions are further intensifying the level of competition among manufacturers in the industry. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.

Sun care products are available in the form of creams, lotions, and sprays, and are used to protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, thus avoiding sunburn. The sun care products market has seen steady growth with more consumers becoming educated on the dangers of sun exposure. Spray on sunscreens are lightweight, dry quickly, and do not leave any kind of oily films on skin, which makes it suitable for both adults and kids. Spending time in the sun increases risk of skin cancer and early aging, and therefore to decrease these risks, regular use of sunscreen has become an essential part of skin care routine. Sunscreen sprays are convenient when dealing with hard to reach spots; they are also convenient for kids, and are an easy way to get protection from the sun. These sprays have become popular because of their ease of application and convenience especially among parents who need to quickly get sunscreen on their kids before they run off to play.

The key factor driving the sunscreen sprays market is increasing global awareness about the impact of sun on unprotected skin. Sunscreen formulations use active ingredients which make the skin cells more resistant against sunlight, strengthening the skin cells’ self defense mechanisms. However, market growth is likely to be impacted as sprays do not provide adequate coverage, are highly inflammable, and inhalation poses a serious risk. Nevertheless, the rapidly growing economies of Asia Pacific, and innovation of organic sunscreen sprays coupled with new product launches are creating opportunities for the market.

The global sunscreen sprays market can be segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the sunscreen sprays market can be classified into SPF 6 – 14, SPF 15 – 30, SPF 30 – 50, and SPF 50+. Based on end-user, the sunscreen sprays market can be divided into men, women, and kids. The sunscreen sprays market is majorly dominated by women; however, the sunscreen sprays market is on the rise with the increasing demand for kids’ skin care products. In terms of distribution channel, the sunscreen sprays market can be classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others (brand outlets, independent vendors, etc.).

In terms of region, the global sunscreen sprays market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are anticipated to account for major market share due to the high spending rate in the regions, and easy availability of sunscreen sprays. Spending rate of consumers, growing awareness about skin care damage by harmful sun rays, and rising disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China are boosting sales of sunscreen sprays in Asia Pacific, which is the fastest growing region. Furthermore, the surging popularity of multifunctional products which combine the power of SPF is one the major trends in the market.