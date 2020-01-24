TASK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, MARKET GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025
ask management is the process of managing a task through its life cycle. It involves planning, testing, tracking, and reporting. Task management can help either individual achieve goals, or groups of individuals collaborate and share knowledge for the accomplishment of collective goals.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region. The region is also one of the most advanced in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.
In 2017, the global Task Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Task Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Task Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Upland Software
Atlassian
Pivotal Software
Ringcentral
Azendoo
Asana
Bitrix
Doist
Monday.Com
Quick Base
Redbooth
Todo.Vu
Teamwork.Com
Workfront
Wrike
Zoho
Airtable
Basecamp
Clarizen
Evernote Corporation
Inflectra
Meisterlabs
Smartsheet
Timecamp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Education
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Government and Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
