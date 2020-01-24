Uncoated Paperboard Material to Generate Significant Revenues in Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market

The global gable top liquid cartons market is expected to witness a healthy growth attributed to surge in demand for protective packaging and transportation of the beverage products. With the growing need for more storage space and packaging features, manufacturers are increasingly looking for intelligent and active packaging techniques globally. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on adopting smart packaging technology in order to prevent contamination in the beverage products. Adoption of the paperboard cartons also continue to increase attributed to long shelf-life. Moreover, increasing focus on developing beverage packages equipped with the flexographic and commercially premium quality designs will continue to contribute towards growth of the global market.

The report reveals in-depth insights on the important aspects of the global gable top liquid cartons market and provides information on growth patterns, important segment, competitive landscape and factors fuelling the market growth.

Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global gable top liquid cartons market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global gable top liquid cartons market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for transporting the beverage products in a protective manner. In addition, manufacturers prefer opting for cartons as compared to the plastic bottles attributed to increasing fuel saving and packaging space. In order to gain a competitive edge over the other players, companies operating in the global market are mainly focusing on developing the packaging products equipped with premium quality and unbleached features.

Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global gable top liquid cartons market is segmented as product type, material type and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as cut opening cartons, straw hole opening cartons, clip opening cartons, twist opening cartons and king twist opening cartons. Based on material type, the global market is segmented as uncoated paperboard, plastic coated paperboard, aluminum coated paperboard, dairy products, beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

Global Gable Top Liquid Cartons Market: Competition

Key players in the global gable top liquid cartons market are Tetra Pak International S.A., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Elopak Inc, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., American Carton Company, ITALPACK CARTONS SRL, Evergreen Packaging Inc, Sonderen Packaging, TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co.Ltd., Adam Pack sa and SIG Combibloc GmbH.

