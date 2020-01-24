Vermicompost Market| Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2025

Vermicompost Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the global Vermicompost industry, followed by market definitions, taxonomy, and market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Every section of the study covers quantitative & qualitative information regarding Vermicompost market on the basis of historical data, key opinions of industry experts and recent trends in the market.

Intellectual of Vermicompost Market: Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting.Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles.Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India Production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the world leading manufacturer in global Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015.Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.Global Vermicompost market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vermicompost.

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

Africa Night Crwlers ing

Lumbricus Rebellus ing

Others

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main makers.

revenue share of main makers. Challenges for the new entrants, trends, Vermicompost market drivers.

for the new entrants, Vermicompost market Company profiles, product analysis, selling ways, rising market segments and comprehensive analysis of Vermicompost Market.

of Vermicompost Market. Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Vermicompost Market.

of the Vermicompost Market. Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

of key players in promising regions This report discusses the Vermicompost Market summary; market scope provides a short define of the Vermicompost industry.

provides a short define of the Vermicompost industry. Key playing regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) together with their major countries are elaborated during this report.

together with their major countries are elaborated during this report. Vermicompost Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.

