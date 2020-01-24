What Makes Nanotube Electronics Market a Strong Momentum Stock

The latest report on the global Nanotube Electronics market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Nanotube Electronics market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Nanotube Electronics market during a forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Carbon-based nanoelectronics has generated groundswell of interest among academia and industry over the recent years. The nanotube electronics market has seen considerable evolution from the promising potential of carbon nanotubes (CNT) in next-generation electronic devices. This is mainly due to their attractive electronic and electrical properties, primarily on account of graphene structure. Various approaches have emerged in the direction of surpassing the limitations of Si-based CMOS technology in current array of electronic devices. Over past decades few companies in the pursuit of high-performance semiconductors has pin high hopes on CNT electronics. This has triggered substantial strides in the nanotube electronics market. In this context of developments, CNT field-effect transistors (CNTFETs) are witnessing large interest. For now, the fabrication of CNFETs is largely based on single-walled nanotubes (SWCNTs). Another area that has latent opportunities is single-walled carbon nanotubes.

Future outlook of the nanotube electronics market is broadly shaped by the concern of elevated production cost. Substantial challenges in exploiting electronics and electrical properties of CNT hinder the steady commercialization of SWCNTs, and are bottlenecks in the market’s expansion. A case in point is undesirable doping or difficult in controlled doping, since dopants distort the properties. Another instance is lack of robust understanding of the switching mechanism of CNTs. On the other hand, one of the most promising structure likely to see spiraling investments in the next few years is CNT CMOS FETs. Researchers are trying to leverage the high-frequency performance of nanotube electronics. In this regard, CNTFETs will attract substantial attention.

Carbon nanotubes are a new material which have truly revolutionized the world. They are incredibly light and strong and scientists are still trying to understand all their potential use cases. They could possibly be used to make more fuel efficient vehicles or long-span bridges, which would not collapse under their own weight. They could also be used in the nanotube electronics market. Nanotubes have extremely high electrical and thermal conductivity, a very small diameter, large aspect ratio and an excellent price to performance ratio. This makes them a perfect candidate for manufacturing electronics. The Nanotube electronics market includes semiconductors, sensors, conductors, displays, textiles and energy conversion devices like batteries. Even printable carbon nanotube ink has begun to enter the market recently, making it a reasonable assumption that the nanotube electronics market has a bright future indeed.

The nanotube electronics market is mainly driven by the incredible characteristics of carbon nanotubes as a building block. They have several properties that make them ideal for use in batteries, computer chips, semiconductors and much more. One of the primary ones is that they are anisotropic i.e. they have different properties in different directions. Metals conduct electricity equally well in every direction, while carbon nanotubes only conduct well down a cylinder. Another important factor is their strong covalent bonds which makes them stable up to very high temperatures. They could thus endure more heat than conventional metals. Carbon nanotubes are also extremely light while having a very high energy density. This makes them optimum for manufacturing small, portable and lightweight battery packs.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the nanotube electronics market is the cost of production. Nanotubes do not occur naturally and have to be artificially synthesized. This makes them extremely expensive along with being difficult to produce. While factories are able to mass produce them, the most easily manufactured are “bulk nanotubes” i.e. a bunch of small nanotubes aligned differently. Carbon nanotubes are only able to conduct electricity in a single direction, making them less useful than electrical conductors. Several methods have tried to get them positioned properly, but each one has had its fair share of troubles. Another major issue is connecting nanotubes with any other electrical components. Since they only conduct electricity in a single direction, it becomes challenging to bend or make them interact with other materials. Nanotubes are also good conductor of electricity, so there is a high possibility that they conduct it away from the electronic equipment. This results in poor electrical connections and also wastage of energy. Such factors can restrain the growth of the nanotube electronics market.

North America and Europe are the largest nanotube electronics markets and account for the lion’s share. While the market in the U.S. has declined due to the economic downturn of 2008, it is expected to bounce back in the future due to strong fundamentals like an advanced economy and huge investments in diversified business sectors. Asia Pacific is the third biggest nanotube electronics market at present but is the fastest growing. This is due to a strong focus on manufacturing electronics particularly in East Asia. The focus on cost differentiation is what spurred the electronic manufacturing boom in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and now China. Even Southeast Asian nations like Vietnam are fast emerging as manufacturing hubs, which will also drive the demand for the nanotube electronics market.

Some manufacturers involved in the nanotube electronics market are Cnano Technology, NanoIntegris, TDA Research, Xintek Inc., Adnano Technologies and American Elements.

