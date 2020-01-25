Additive Masterbatch Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2025

The global additive masterbatch market will present significant opportunities for key market players owing to an increasing demand for additive masterbatch across various industrial applications. An analysis of the market opportunities across different applications of additive masterbatch reveal some interesting facts.

Growing demand from the packaging industry: Additive masterbatch is used in the manufacturing of packaging films to comply with prescribed packaging standard specifications and industrial requirements. A rapid growth in the packaging industry and growing demand for effective packaging materials is anticipated to boost the demand for additive masterbatch during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Rapid urbanization and an expanding construction industry: A growing trend of urbanization across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for plastic products in the coming years. Urbanization will also lead to enormous growth in infrastructure and thereby boost the building and construction industry, in turn leading to an increased demand for products made from high performance plastic. This will augment the demand for additive masterbatch that is used to impart functional properties to plastics. Rising consumption of plastics within the construction industry is a good market opportunity for key players in the global additive masterbatch market.

High demand for high performance plastics in the automotive and transportation industry: Automotive OEMs are shifting to high performance plastics in the manufacturing of automotive parts owing to the inherent advantages as well as stringent government regulations pertaining to emission control. This surge in demand for advanced plastics for automotive applications will fuel the subsequent growth in demand for additive masterbatch, hence boosting market growth over the forecast period.

Rising demand from the electrical and electronics industry: Plastic plays an important role in the manufacturing of electrical and electronic products and finds various applications in the electrical and electronics industry. The demand for aesthetically beautiful, lightweight and strong packaging material in electrical and electronic products is increasing and as a result, the demand for additive masterbatch is fast gaining traction in the electrical and electronics industry.

Increasing recycling of plastic: An increasing global population, industrial production, and the use of plastic in day-to-day products has caused an increase in the quantum of solid waste. Governments of various countries have implemented strict regulations to control plastic waste and are encouraging the recycling and reuse of plastic. Additive masterbatch is used to impart functional properties to recycled plastic. Growing plastic recycling and stringent government norms regarding plastics will drive revenue growth of the global additive masterbatch market during the forecast period.

Packaging application segment will gain significant traction over the forecast period

Of the different applications of additive masterbatch, the packaging segment is slated to witness massive growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Packaging will continue to dominate the global additive masterbatch market with an estimated market share of over 45% throughout the forecast period. The segment will record an increase of 110 basis points during the assessment period. By revenue, the packaging segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 2,000 Mn by 2025 end, up from a recorded US$ 1,442 Mn in 2016, reflecting a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the packaging application segment is estimated to be pegged at 599,204 Tons in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period to reach 793,927 Tons by the end of 2025. The packaging segment is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 551.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

