ADVANCED PROCESS CONTROL (APC) SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Advanced process control software includes model-based software that is used to direct the process operation and is commonly referred to as multivariable predictive control (MPC) or model predictive control. These applications require that the process model created accurately represents the process dynamics. Improved economics of the operation or production improve-ments are typical driving forces for using these applications.
The vendors in market are increasingly focusing on the development of APC software that enables the optimization of processes and ensures minimal energy use in systems. Some of the vendors are offering APC software to various end user industries that enable performance control, improved production and energy efficiency, and accurate monitoring. Other vendors are taking efforts to develop APC software that enables plant-wide optimization and facilities to maintain operations within the plant.
This report focuses on the global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Process Control (APC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Honeywell International
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Aspen Technology
Rockwell Automation
Rudolph Technologies
Emerson
General Electric
MAVERICK Technologies
Yokogawa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Regulatory Control
Multivariable Model Predictive Control
Inferential Control
Sequential Control
Compressor Control
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Petrochemicals
Chemicals
Power
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced Process Control (APC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Process Control (APC) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
