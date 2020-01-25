Aerostructures Market – Leading Manufacturers Profiles by Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024

Global Aerostructures Market Research Report: Information by Component (Fuselage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, Nose, Nacelle and Pylon, and Others), Material (Composite, Alloys, and Metals), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2024

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into fuselage, empennage, flight control surfaces, wings, nose, nacelle and pylon, and others. The empennage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the market has been segmented into composite, alloys, and metals. The composite segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global aerostructures market has been classified as OEMs and aftermarket.

By platform, the global aerostructures market has been segmented into rotor wing and fixed wing.

Market Scenario:

The global aerostructures market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. An increase in air passenger traffic and commercial aircraft deliveries are the primary drivers for market growth. Advancements in materials and aircraft design are also expected to propel market growth. Rising per capita disposable incomes in emerging economies has also led to an increase in air passengers which has stimulated the demand for aircraft in Asia-Pacific. However, the recycling of old aircraft parts is expected to lower the demand for aerostructures, thereby, restraining market growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

• Aircraft service providers

• Law enforcement agencies

• Defense organizations

• Government authorities

• Defense companies

• Research institutes

• Regulatory bodies

Key Players:

The key players in the global aerostructures market are AAR Corp. (US), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Cyient Ltd (India), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), GKN Aerospace (UK), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Ruag Group (Switzerland), Saab AB (Sweden), Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. (US), Stelia Aerospace Group (France), Triumph Group, Inc. (US), and UTC Aerospace Systems (US).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

