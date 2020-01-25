Antimicrobial Food Additives Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

Global Antimicrobial Food Additives Market: Introduction

Allergy or infections caused by bacteria can be managed, prevented, and treated through antimicrobial food additives. Antimicrobial food additives are natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic compounds. Primarily, to control or inhibit the growth of microorganisms in and on foods, antimicrobial food additives are utilized. Antimicrobial food additives play a major role in expanding the shelf-life of various convenience foods. Further, antimicrobial food additives are used to improve digestion, for cleansing the liver, act as antiseptic, as an expectorant, etc. Antimicrobial food additives are classified on the basis of function, such as antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, antiparasitic, etc.

Further, antimicrobial food additives are classified on the basis of raw material or source, such as natural and synthetic antimicrobial food additives. Antimicrobial food additives enhanced properties such as chemical stability, chemical and heat resistance, high dimensional stability, others. The use of antimicrobial food additives depends upon the numerous factors, including, desired effect, legal limits of use and effect on food.

Global Antimicrobial Food Additives Market: Dynamic

Global antimicrobial food additives market is primarily driven by the high growth of the food & beverages industry. The retail industry is a critical component of the economy, antimicrobial food additives consumption is increasing gradually owing to the increased benefits of antimicrobial food additives. Consumers are becoming aware of health benefits associated with consumption of antimicrobial food additives and hence consumers are expected to prefer such products. Presently, available antimicrobial food additives in the market offer several benefits to consumers including aiding in reducing gastrointestinal infection, immune system stimulation, lowering of serum cholesterol, antihypertensive activity, and anti-carcinogenic properties etc. In turn, global antimicrobial food additives market will witness the high growth throughout the forecast period. Further, increasing usage of silver-based products as antimicrobial food additives will fuel the demand of the global market

However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent environmental regulations are restraining factors for the global antimicrobial food additives market.

Global Antimicrobial Food Additives Market: Regional outlook

On the basis of regions, global antimicrobial food additives market can be segmented into seven key regions such as- Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Latin America, North America, and South East & Asia Pacific. The global food & beverages market will witness to grow with the significant growth rate over the forecast period. Japan, is valued among the top five markets for baked products and the second largest in South East Asia Pacific, and is expected to gain high demand for antimicrobial food additives in the South East Asia Pacific region by end of forecast period.

The U.S. food and beverage industry are growing at a steady pace. The industry is also expanding rapidly in terms of the number of companies and number of products, is fueling the demand of antimicrobial food additives market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing wellness trend across Brazil has elevated per capita consumption of food products, is propel the demand of antimicrobial Food Additives in the Latin America region.

Global Antimicrobial Food Additives Market: Key Players

The global antimicrobial food additives market expected to be fragmented due to the low to medium presence of international and local market players. Some of the key players are identified across the value chain of global antimicrobial Food additives market which is as- The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay, Croda International, Ivonik Industries, Clariant, Akzo Nobel, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, and among others.