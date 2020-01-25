Automotive Engine Block Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2026

The market for Automotive Engine Block has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Automotive Engine Block. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Rise in vehicle production in developing countries is expected to drive the automotive engine block market. Increase in affordability among consumers in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, is boosting the production of vehicles, which in turn is driving the engine block market. Demand for light weighting of the vehicle in order to comply with stringent emission norms is expected to boost the demand for aluminum engine blocks. Compacted graphite iron enables the production of engine block structure with small cross-section. Compacted graphite iron (CGI) possess better fatigue resistance, at high temperatures, than aluminum. Thus, demand for CGI is rising, particularly in performance diesel engines and V-engines, in order to reduce flexing area between the cylinders. Increasing complexity and technology shift from conventional fossil fuel vehicles to hybrid vehicles have fueled the demand for light weighted engine blocks. Manufacturers are focusing on delivering machined engine blocks, as opposed to cast engine blocks, in order to improve profitability and value of product.

The global automotive engine block market can be segmented based on material, block type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the automotive engine block market can be classified into aluminum, magnesium, cast iron, and compacted graphite cast iron. The aluminum segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate owing to the demand for light weighting of vehicles. Aluminum is extensively utilized in diesel powered engines to reduce weight and improve durability. However, demand for aluminum engine blocks in gasoline powered engines is also rising, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for automotive engine blocks.

In terms of block type, the automotive engine block market can be segregated into inline 3 cylinder, inline 4 cylinder, inline 6 cylinder, V6 cylinder and V8 cylinder. The inline 4 cylinder segment leads the global automotive engine block market. Inline 6 cylinders are being widely employed in light duty and high performance vehicles, and the market share held by the inline 6 cylinder segment is expected to rise by the end of the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive engine block market can be split into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold a notable share of the automotive engine block market during the forecast period owing to high volume production of passenger vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive engine block market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to dominate the automotive engine block market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automotive engine block market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive engine block market due to rising demand for vehicles in China and India.

Key players operating in the automotive engine block market are Weber Automotive GmbH, Nemak, Einsenwerk Bruehl GmbH, Toyoda Gosei, and Cummins.

