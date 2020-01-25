Automotive GPS Antenna Market – Rising Adoption of IoT Systems to Encourage Growth Drives Demand

An automotive global positioning system (GPS) antenna is employed to track the vehicle or find the best possible route for the vehicle to reach its destination. The GPS antenna is a navigation device that is embedded with a GPS tracking unit, which allows the moving vehicle to use the GPS signal to track the movement and determine the exact or nearby location. The system or antenna records the signals and allows the system to display location on the map either in real-time or track later, by using different GPS tracking software. The GPS antenna is an omnidirectional antenna that is utilized to transmit and receive information by the exchange of radio signals or waves from the antenna and satellite.

The automotive GPS antenna market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of wireless connectivity devices that allow users to stay connected all the time, and this is expected to boost the automotive GPS antenna market. Rise in demand for safe and connected vehicles along with an increase in demand for safety of driver and the implementation of antennas with embedded cellular connectivity are projected to boost the market of automotive GPS antenna. Major restraints for the automotive GPS antenna market are its high cost of installation and increased competition.

The automotive global positioning system (GPS) antenna market can be segmented based on product, vehicle type, and region. Based on product, the automotive GPS antenna market can be divided into internal and external antenna. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and electrical vehicle. Based on region, the automated GPS antenna market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for vehicles and a rise in per capita income of customers in the region. Furthermore, China and India are among the major producers of automobiles globally. This is expected to fuel the automotive GPS antenna market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to be a major market for the automobile industry, as several OEMs have their presence in Europe, which in turn is projected to boost the automotive GPS antenna market in the region. Moreover, the region accounts for a major share of production of automobiles globally. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the automotive GPS antenna market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive GPS antenna market are FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Shakespeare, Garmin Ltd., and PCTEL, GlobalSat WorldCom Corporation. Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hirschmann Electronics, and Laird Technologies.