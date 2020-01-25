Bulgur Market Key Players: Sunnyland Mills, First Quality Foods, Hodgson Mill Inc

Persistence Market Research has analyzed various facts associated with bulgur market from a global standpoint and has skilfully presented them in its new research publication titled “Bulgur Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive research report on bulgur market covers several trends, opportunities, drivers as well as challenges or restraints that have a direct influence on the growth of the global market for bulgur. All these facets are studied across key regions in the globe and based on past and current market scenario, future market projections have been chalked in the research report that can give a clear market understanding five years down the line (from 2017 to 2025). The report covers analysis on key segments and sub segments in the market and also includes competitive scenario which reflects major companies involved in the bulgur market.

Global Bulgur Market: Forecast Analysis

The research study on global bulgur market is expected to witness expansion at a moderate scale in the years to come. The global market is estimated at about US$ 993 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 1 Bn by the end of the period of assessment. The global market is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.1% throughout the period of forecast.

Global Bulgur Market: Dynamics

Numerous factors are responsible for the growth of the global market. Factors such as increasing health concerns among population worldwide, increasing preference for Mediterranean cuisines and dishes, changing consumer preferences and tastes, changing consumer lifestyle and rising popularity of healthy food, rising consumer preference for bulgur products, growing online retail distribution channel, and increasing purchasing power of middle class is pushing the growth of the global market for bulgur. Aspects such as declining demand for wheat and wheat products, slow penetration of bulgur in several regions, less awareness about usage of bulgur in different dishes and overall less awareness among people are posing restraints to the growth of the global bulgur market.

Global Bulgur Market: Segmental Highlights

The global bulgur market is segmented by nature, by distribution channel, by product type, by end use and by region.

By nature , the conventional segment is expected to be the largest in terms of value share and is estimated to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by end of 2025. The organic segment is poised to show a higher pace in the coming years to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2025

, the conventional segment is expected to be the largest in terms of value share and is estimated to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by end of 2025. The organic segment is poised to show a higher pace in the coming years to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2025 By product type , the fine bulgur segment is the fastest growing segment to reflect a value CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast. The whole/coarse bulgur segment is expected to be the largest by value share and is likely to dominate the global market

, the fine bulgur segment is the fastest growing segment to reflect a value CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast. The whole/coarse bulgur segment is expected to be the largest by value share and is likely to dominate the global market By end use , the household segment is highly favorable for the growth of the global market. It is the fastest growing and a leading segment portraying an estimation of about US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2025

, the household segment is highly favorable for the growth of the global market. It is the fastest growing and a leading segment portraying an estimation of about US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2025 By region, Europe reflects high potential in the coming years. The bulgur market in Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be the most lucrative segment and the market in MEA is estimated to reach US$ 857.6 Mn growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2017-2025

Global Bulgur Market: Competitive Scenario

The research report on global bulgur market covers in-depth analysis on competitive landscape that focuses on major companies involved in the bulgur market. Key financials, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, innovations and key developments, future expansion plans and geographical spread of key companies such as Duru Bulgur Gida San., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc., Tipiak Group, Ceres Organics Limited, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Memi?ler Group, Tiryaki Agro Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Armada A.S., Gardenia Grain D’Or, Sunnyland Mills, First Quality Foods, Hodgson Mill Inc., Ipek Bulgur, BAHARO?LU Agricultural Products Co., Tek Bulgur G?da Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. ?ti., Ö?ÜN BULGUR HUBUBAT GIDA T?C. SAN. LTD. ?T?., Nefis Bulgur Sanayi Ticaret Limitet Sirketi, Baktat Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi and Foodish S.R.O is included in this analytical research study.