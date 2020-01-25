Cyclopentane Market Global Industry Analysis | Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Cyclopentane Market – Snapshot

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable hydrocarbon employed to manufacture synthetic rubber, resins, and rubber adhesives. It is also employed as a blowing agent for polyurethane foam, which is further utilized to insulate refrigerators and freezers. Cyclopentane has zero OPD and low GWP. In addition, it has the minimum k-factor and high dimensional stability due to its bulkiness. It provides excellent insulation and adhesion to liners or panels. Polyurethane foam manufacturers are major consumers of cyclopentane as a foam-blowing agent. Foam-blowing agents are essential additives required in the manufacture of polyurethane foams. These agents induce the formation of cellular matrix structures within the substrate in order to yield a foam-like formation. Thermal insulating properties of rigid polyurethane foams with cyclopentane as a blowing agent provide important energy- and environment-related benefits. Rigid polyurethane foams with cyclopentane are primarily designed to reduce transfer of heat through building structures and electric appliances such as residential as well as commercial refrigerators. This, in turn, reduces the effect of global warming.

Greenhouse gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide exist naturally in the atmosphere. Also, they are released in large quantities as a result of human activities. In view of the current trend of increasing emissions of most greenhouse gases, their atmospheric concentrations are expected to increase in the next few years. A major issue with refrigeration is ozone-harming chemicals and greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. Cyclopentane is one of the cost-effective solutions after the phase-out of HCFC-141b, as it offers the maximum initial R-value, good peel adhesion, and good solubility with existing raw materials. Several foam manufacturers have chosen cyclopentane to replace HCFC-141b, due to its low cost and zero ODP and low GWP. This is expected to boost the demand for cyclopentane for use as a blowing agent and refrigerant during the forecast period. Cyclopentane is less potent as a global warming agent than fluorocarbons and it does not break down into acids, unlike fluorolefins. All these factors are projected to propel the global cyclopentane market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global cyclopentane market has been segmented into residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, insulating construction materials, analytical & scientific applications, and others. Phase-out of compounds such as HCFCs, HFCs, and CFCs under the Montreal Protocol drives the global cyclopentane market. Approximately 50% of all discarded household cooling appliances across the world contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as well as other fluorinated compounds (such as HFCs), which significantly contribute to warming of the atmosphere and depletion of the ozone layer. Under the Montreal Protocol; HCFCs, HFCs, and CFCs that are used as refrigerants, as solvents, in fire protection, and in insulating foams are being phased out, due to rising consumer interest in ozone-depleting substance (ODS) alternatives such as cyclopentane. Global warming potential (GWP) of HFCs is up to 3,000 times that of CO 2 . Replacing HFCs with greener refrigerants having low upfront costs can result in 10%–50% of improvement in energy efficiency. All these factors are likely to boost the demand for cyclopentane during the forecast period.

Among products, foam-blowing agents is a leading segment of the global cyclopentane market. Surge in the demand for eco-friendly blowing agents for use in processing of PU foams is likely to boost the global cyclopentane market during the forecast period. Cyclopentane has shorter chemical lifecycle compared to that of halogenated saturated hydrocarbons such as methane or CO 2 , which have chemical lifecycle ranging from several months to several years. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane foams. Cyclopentane-blown polyurethane foams are complex in their composition. They meet stringent environmental and safety requirements, while providing high insulation performance at stable processing conditions. This is likely to drive the demand for cyclopentane in the near future.

Major manufacturers operating in the global cyclopentane market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd, HCS Group GmbH, Pure Chem Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Ltd. Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Guangdong Dymatic Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Trecora Resources, and Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd.