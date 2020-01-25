Data Center Infrastructure (DCI) Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Data Center Infrastructure market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The growing requirement of data centers by the companies has boosted the growth of data center infrastructure in the market. The data center infrastructure are required to enhance the agility and provide services that drive maximum value, revenue growth, improve process efficiency and others. The companies are providing service of data center infrastructure which is cost effective and provide efficient solution to the organizations. For instance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is leading in providing server, Cisco is offering strong networking, Dell EMC is leading storage and others.

The companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S), Dell EMC. (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), are the leading providers of data center infrastructure solution in the market. In Sept, 2017, Dell EMC has extended its partnership with DriveScale to improve their efficiency in the data center infrastructure for cloud applications and provide an efficient and cost-effective infrastructure solutions to the organizations.

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S),

Dell EMC. (U.S),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

VMware, Inc. (U.S),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Data Center Infrastructure Market is projected to reach approximately 49 BN USD by 2023, registering a massive CAGR.

Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive data center infrastructure market of appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of numerous vendors having the regional and international existence forming a competitive landscape. Matured vendors are increasingly focusing on maximizing their market share while small vendors find it difficult to compete with them.

Increasing products & services, technological innovations, & M&A activities are intensifying the competitive environment of the market. This further encourages players operating in the data center infrastructure market to compete based on price, quality, innovation, reputation, and Services. Many brands have outlined plans to widen the penetration by including various types of technologies to their product portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region accounts for the leading market for data center infrastructure followed by Europe, and the Asia Pacific market, respectively. Factors such as rising technological advancements and increasing popularity of community cloud drive the market growth in the region.

Availability of a well-established infrastructure that enables rapid implementation of advanced technologies positively impacts the regional market. Increasing investments in the data centers, especially in the US is another key factor driving the growth in the regional market.

Whereas. the data center infrastructure market in Europe is heading with the augmenting demand for DC infrastructure to ensure continuous delivery of data center operations and management services.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market for data center infrastructure majorly due to the increasing numbers of enterprises especially in rapidly growing countries such as China, Japan, and India. Primarily, India among other APAC countries has been attracting several multinational companies over the last couple of decades.

Segmentation:

The global data center infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of component, user type, deployment, verticals and region.

Global Data center infrastructure Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Data center infrastructure Market By:

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large-Scale Enterprises

Global Data center infrastructure Market By Deployment:

On Cloud

On Premises

Global Data center infrastructure Market Verticals:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Data center infrastructure Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience

Data center infrastructure solution providers

Advertising agents

Marketing solution providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

